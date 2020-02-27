ELKHORN

A Walworth County committee is reorganizing itself in a move that might allow the group to more often meet in private outside the requirements of the Wisconsin open meetings law—although open government experts dispute that.

Officials from the county Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee told The Gazette on Wednesday they value transparency and want the group to run the same as it has before—in public—and said many similar groups are run through the courts as they will be.

But the open government experts decried the move, saying that allowing for more privacy could be a slippery slope, that there is a relevant exemption the group could use to meet in closed session and that the open meetings law very well might still apply to the group as it will exist under the court system.

“I think what they are doing is highly objectionable, and it creates a dangerous precedent,” said Bill Lueders, president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council.

“As I see it, the new committee that is being created by action of government is by law fully subject to the open meetings and open records law,” he continued. “They’re kidding themselves if they think they’re not, and I hope they get sued over it.”

The change

Without discussion, the Walworth County Board at its Feb. 11 meeting unanimously approved a motion to dissolve the committee, as first reported by the Lake Geneva Regional News.

The committee dissolved with the understanding that it would be reconstituted as a court-created group instead of a county-created one.

More discussion—and some debate—took place during a Jan. 20 executive committee meeting where the measure passed on a 4-1 vote.

One of the reasons given for the change has been about making it easier for the group to discuss sensitive matters, such an individual’s treatment needs or medical information.

But one of the exemptions in the state’s open meetings law allowing government bodies to go into closed session includes, “Considering financial, medical, social or personal histories or disciplinary data of specific persons.”

Former County Administrator Dave Bretl, who has since retired, said during the Jan. 20 meeting that, “given the nature of what they’re talking about in terms of treatment and also the various roles of the stakeholders that this (the open meetings law) is becoming hard for them to operate under.”

“The main effect of doing this is that it is not subject to the open meetings law if it is not a county board-created committee,” he said.

Bretl at the meeting brought up a summer training where the committee was supposed to work out its at-times heated disagreements over getting enough participants in drug treatment court.

But the daylong session, which had national experts flying in, did not get the committee the resolution members had wanted.

And now, drug court has six participants, said Treatment Court Coordinator Katie Behl, who also chairs the committee. It is funded by a grant to hold 25, and she said the low numbers could count against them when they apply for the grant funding again during the fall.

Bretl mentioned the summer training in explaining that some instances did not call for a reason to go into closed session.

He went on to say, “The media was there all day, and basically they (the committee) didn’t accomplish what they wanted to do there,” adding that there were some instances where the committee felt not being in closed session was “impeding” them.

A Gazette reporter was the only media present during the training, which was an open meeting under state statute.

Charlene Staples, the only county board supervisor to vote against the change at the Jan. 20 meeting, questioned if they were changing the setup for the foreseeable future to accommodate “individual personalities.”

“I hate the idea of losing transparency,” she said. “It’s very important to me.”

While understanding the concerns, Supervisor Daniel Kilkenny said he did not think they had much choice because if the committee didn’t think it could work, it might just have stopped functioning altogether without the change.

“Choosing to be secretive is not going to solve the problems Walworth County is facing,” Tom Kamenick, founder of the Wisconsin Transparency Project, said in an email Wednesday. “If the people comprising the committee can’t get anything done, maybe the problem is with who is on that committee rather than the innocuous fact that the public gets to watch their discussions.”

Expected to run the same

Committee officials stressed Wednesday they want to keep the committee going largely or entirely the same as it has been.

Judge David Reddy said the committee will be as open to the public and the media as it has been. He doesn’t expect there to be any differences in how the committee runs.

He said this issue came about because when officials were meeting to work on treatment court matters, they were incidentally creating quorums of the full committee—meaning they would have needed to post notice about their meeting, even though it wasn’t for committee business.

Reddy and Behl also pointed out how many similar committees are overseen by the courts, the way they will be, instead of the county.

Behl said the group is scheduled to meet at 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 13. Because of the change, however, she said officials will need to meet before then to go over some logistics, such as who will take the meeting minutes.

But the public is still invited to attend the regular meeting. There will still be an agenda. Policy changes will still come in open session, she said.

The change just allows for a chance to go into closed session if the committee deemed it necessary, she said.

“I can’t speak for the whole CJCC, but my personal perspective is that I don’t anticipate really anything changing from the way that the CJCC has been operating since inception,” she said.

It is not clear where the impetus to move under the court’s umbrella originated.

Bretl suggested asking the judges but said it came from the committee somehow.

Reddy said it came from a “general discussion.”

District Attorney Zeke Wiedenfeld said he found out about the change when a Regional News reporter called him for comment for a story last week.

While not advocating for one side or the other, the DA said he understood the pros and cons of both keeping matters public as they are “public servants” and having space for private conversations.

Behl said the committee will stick to its goals of maximizing justice, public safety and cost savings to the community.

“At the end of the day, I think the main goal of the CJCC is to continue to promote effective criminal justice interventions in Walworth County,” she said. “And I don’t want to lose sight of that because that’s really what we’re here for.”

Open meetings?

Bretl and current Walworth County Administrator Mark Luberda on Wednesday brought up the separation of powers between the judiciary and county government when it comes to the open meetings law.

The same open meetings law that governs county government has an exception for judicially created bodies, Bretl said.

But the open government experts said that might not be the case.

Kamenick said while the state Supreme Court “has held that committees it creates under its superintending power over the courts are not subject to the Open Meetings Law, the same is not true of bodies created by lower courts.”

“You can’t just take a government committee, disband it, create it again but call it ‘private’ and act like it still isn’t a government committee,” he said.

Lueders said there is “no reason” to change the structure of the committee to have “private conversations” because the law already gives possible exemptions, such as to discuss a person’s treatment needs.

He said government works best in the open.

“Who do they think they work for?” he asked. “They work for the public whether they like it or not.”