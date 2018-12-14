HANOVER
A woman was transported for treatment from a fire that destroyed a house Thursday night in the unincorporated Rock County community of Hanover.
The fire at 8418 W. Front St. was reported 8:04 p.m.
The woman in her 30s, who was home alone at the time, was taken to UW Hospital in Madison for treatment of possible smoke inhalation, Orfordville Fire Chief Steve Ryan said.
Ryan said he heard that a neighbor helped the woman out of the house, but he had no details.
Heavy flames were coming out of two sides of the house when firefighters arrived, Ryan said.
The fire was under control after about 30 minutes and extinguished in about 90 minutes. No cause had been determined as of Friday morning, Ryan said.
Ryan said the house was a total loss. He estimated the value of the house and contents at $175,000.
