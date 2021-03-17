JANESVILLE
Janesville, we may have a deer problem, and it’s our fault.
We created these strips of deer habitat we call greenbelts.
We plant shrubs and trees deer like to eat, such as cedars and arbor vitae.
“Arbor vitae, cedar trees, those are pretty yummy snacks for them and are easy to find,” said Jason Cotter, DNR wildlife biologist for this area.
We manage the deer population outside the city, but once they find their way in, they’re in a comfy, no-hunting zone.
For some, this is no problem. They like beautiful animals wandering through their backyards at dusk.
For others, deer are rats with hooves, nibbling at our landscaping this time of year, when deer food is scarce. Case in point: Janesville’s jewel, Rotary Botanical Gardens.
“This is sort of like a buffet for them,” said Richard Eddings, a Gardens volunteer who helped plant some 15,000 bulbs last summer and fall. So when the tulips, hyacinths and other flowers bloom, the effect won’t be as spectacular as planned.
“That’s why I’m irritated,” Eddings said.
Eddings was showing visitors the deer damage Wednesday, pointing to where deer had pawed the just-emerging tips of the flowers and chewed off the tips.
Rows of arbor vitae are nothing but bare sticks from the ground to about 5 feet high—the range where deer easily feed.
Gardens Horticulture Director Michael Jesiolowski said the arbor vitae are still alive, but will look “terrible,” even with pruning, so plans are to replace them when funding is available.
Jesiolowski pointed to a weeping pine with bare branches. Deer normally leave pine needles alone, but not this year. Ornamental trees and the yew bushes also have suffered from deer teeth.
Longtime Gardens horticulturist Larry Holterman ties plastic netting over smaller shrubs and trees every year as he prepares for the annual holiday light show, but this year, that hasn’t always worked.
Deer stomp on the netting to gain access, something they had not done before, Holterman said.
Deer are coming in larger numbers and nibbling the results of years of careful plantings.
“It’s never been this bad,” Holterman said.
Workers spread blood meal and Milorganite, whose smell sometimes repel deer, but rain washes the effects away, Lesiolowski said.
“We’d like to display a large variety of plants that our visitors can enjoy and not see anywhere else, but that is difficult to do with the deer problem,” Lesiolowski said.
Cotter said one likely reason for this year’s troubles was the heavier-than-usual snow cover, which means less deer food. Another reason is deer numbers.
Cotter and and a citizens committee known as the Rock County Deer Advisory Council have tried to get cities and park systems in the area to allow bow hunters in tree stands to reduce the city deer populations, as they do in Dane County parks and in some Waukesha County municipalities.
That idea has run into “adamant” opposition to allowing hunting in areas where people use the woods for other kinds of recreation, Cotter said.
City Parks Director Cullen Slapak said reports of deer in the city seemed higher in 2020 than in any previous year, and he noted several car-deer accidents in the city, so his best guess is there are more deer in the city than in the past.
Hunting in the city would require a review by police and ordinance changes, Slapak said.
City workers have noted lots of deer and damage to new plantings at Oakhill Cemetery, Slapak said.
The DNR would like to reduce the Rock County deer herd overall, Cotter said, but the agency is bound to consider input from local hunters, landowners and other residents, and that input is split, with some saying there are too many deer, others saying not enough.
DNR estimates show the Rock County deer herd steadily increasing since 2016, from 6,000 to an estimated 10,800 at the end of the last hunting season.
The DNR even created a special “metro” deer-hunting unit that encompasses Janesville, Beloit and surrounding areas, but without permission from the cities, there’s little hunting land in the unit, Cotter said.
Lesiolowski said he hasn’t approached city officials about the problem, and he wasn’t sure about allowing bow hunting.
“All the stakeholders involved would have to be on the same page,” Lesiolowski said.
At least one city in Wisconsin, Brookfield, employs sharpshooters to keep deer numbers down, Cotter noted.
The Brookfield city website describes other efforts, including live trapping and public education about deer repellents, unpalatable landscape plants, and about the effects of feeding deer.
Cotter said if more people would comment on the deer numbers during annual comment periods, that could push the DNR to take action on the county herd.
The comment period for this year closed Jan. 13, however. The advisory committee’s recommendation is to “maintain” the herd, which Cotter said allows a reduction of up to 10%.