EDGERTON
An Edgerton Fire Protection District captain-paramedic agreed to resign Wednesday as the fire district board met behind closed doors.
Details of a resignation agreement could not be released because one of the provisions of the agreement is that details remain confidential, fire protection district board President John Sherman said.
The resignation agreement with Josh Finn apparently was worked out during a meeting that lasted more than 2½ hours at Edgerton City Hall.
The board opened the meeting to the public to vote unanimously for the agreement.
During the meeting, Finn met with lawyers, at least one of them a union attorney, in a separate room.
Edgerton Fire Chief Randy Pickering met with Finn and his representatives after the meeting. Afterward, Finn and his representatives declined comment.
“There were concerns raised by employees that were raised to district management, and we followed our employee handbook for investigating and resolving. … We followed normal process,” Pickering said after the meeting, adding that it was a “personnel matter” that he could not comment on.
Finn was one of six full-time “career” employees of the fire district for a little more than five years, Pickering said, and before that, Finn was an on-call, paid-per-call employee, sometimes referred to as a volunteer.
Board members referred questions to their attorney, Mark Schroeder, who said he was not authorized to discuss the agreement.
The meeting notice said the board would meet in closed session “to consider the warning, demotion, suspension with or without pay, or termination of employment of captain-paramedic Josh Finn, including the investigation of actions by and subsequent charges against said employee and the hearing of evidence concerning same.”
The notice said the board would reconvene in open session for “discussion and possible action” concerning Finn, but no discussion occurred during open session.