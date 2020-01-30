JANESVILLE
Absentee voting for the spring primary will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Oak Park Place, 700 Myrtle Way.
Absentee voting is an option for qualified voters who are unable or unwilling to appear at polling places on Election Day. Special voting deputies will be on hand to administer absentee ballots.
Qualified voters must be U.S. citizens ages 18 or older and must have lived in the ward or municipality they wish to vote in for 10 consecutive days. Registration is also required to receive a ballot.
For more information, contact City Clerk Treasurer David Godek at 608-755-3070 or godekd@ci.janesville.wi.us.