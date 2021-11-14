Town of Beloit Police Chief Ron Northrop is set to retire at the end of the year after spending nearly four decades in the town and city of Beloit police departments.
The Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors will review and take possible action on accepting the resignation letter from Northrop at its meeting today.
Board Chairperson Diane Greenlee said Northrop’s resignation comes as part of a “five-year plan” the chief had originally agreed to as part of his hiring in 2016.
“When he was hired, he promised us five years, and he accomplished the goals to move the department forward in that time,” Greenlee said. “He’s been an excellent leader and a really dynamic chief. We are sorry to see him go. His leadership will be missed.”
Northrop’s retirement would come at the end of the year with the board to appoint an interim police chief in January ahead of selecting a permanent chief.
Northrop was named chief of the department in November 2016 after former Chief Steve Kopp retired. He previously worked as a sergeant in the town of Beloit Police Department and has more than three decades of experience in law enforcement, which also included working for the city of Beloit Police Department.
At the age of 61, Northrop said he knew it was the right time to step away from the department.
“The past two years were challenging with COVID, but we continued to follow our mission and strived to provide the services to our citizens,” Northrop said. “I am confident in my command staff to continue the high level of professionalism and know my successor will provide the continued leadership in taking over a highly effective police agency.”
In his five years as chief, Northrop restructured the department’s chain of command, incorporated specialized training, oversaw equipment upgrades and built community relationships. Northrop said he couldn’t have done all of that alone.
“My success is credited to my staff,” Northrop said. “The men and women who serve this community understand the commitment to provide the highest standard of community services and work with our citizens in conjunction to accomplish common goals. I would like to thank former and current members of the Town Board of Supervisors for their ongoing support of the police department. Many of our accomplishments would not have been achieved without the funding and support of the board.”
The board will meet at 6 p.m. today at Town of Beloit Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.
