The three judges vying to keep their seats in the April 2 election will face no opposition.

The incumbents virtually ensured of being elected to six-year terms are Karl Hanson, Branch 1; Derrick Grubb, Branch 2; and Daniel Dillon, Branch 4.

Dillon was first appointed to the bench by Gov. Tommy Thompson in April 2000 to replace a retiring judge.

Gov. Scott Walker appointed Hanson to the bench last February to replace Judge James Daley, who retired.

Walker appointed Grubb in June to the seat held by Judge Alan Bates, who retired.

The elections are nonpartisan.

