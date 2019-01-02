JANESVILLE

No one registered to run against five Janesville School Board incumbents by Wednesday’s deadline.

The incumbents—Michelle Haworth, Lisa Hurda, Cathy Myers, Jim Millard and Dale Thompson—all filed their papers by the 5 p.m. deadline.

That means only the incumbents will be on the April 2 ballot.

Myers, Millard and Haworth are coming to the end of three-year terms.

Hurda and Thompson were appointed to the board this year to replace resigning members. Thompson served on the board prior to his appointment.

Hurda replaced Carla Quirk, whose term was to expire in 2021. Thompson replaced Ben Dobson, whose term was to expire in 2020.

Voters will determine which of the incumbents get fresh three-year terms and which get shorter terms.

The three board members who receive the most votes in the spring election will fill the three-year terms.

The candidate receiving the fourth-highest number of votes will finish out the two years remaining on Quirk’s term.

The candidate who gets the fifth-most number of votes will serve one more year.

