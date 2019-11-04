JANESVILLE

A New York-based consultant thinks an indoor sports complex could give the community more Janesville and less “Chainsville.”

James Lima, president of James Lima Planning and Development in New York City, wrote in a memo to the city that an indoor sports complex at the Janesville Mall could provide the city an opportunity to turn Milton Avenue into a “far more pedestrian-friendly environment.”

The Janesville Foundation gave the city $10,000 to bring Lima to Janesville in October. He was tasked with providing the city with an opinion on how a sports complex could affect Janesville economically.

Lima spent two days in Janesville in early October and spent one day giving presentations to community groups about urban revitalization.

The Oct. 29 memo praises the idea of an indoor sports complex and provides examples about how similar development in other cities has increased property values and quality of life.

The indoor sports complex steering committee in September recommended the Janesville Mall as its preferred site because of the its proximity to other retail locations, restaurants and hotels and access to popular roads.

Lima in his study focused on the mall site and did not offer insight on other proposed locations, such as near the city’s Youth Sports Complex and a site downtown.

Mall officials at a city council special meeting Wednesday night said the former JCPenney site would provide the fewest obstacles for construction of the complex.

The JCPenney site is tucked on the opposite side of the mall from Milton Avenue.

Putting the complex in a “back of house” location is problematic and “lacks the dignity and civic presence of the best communal and civic places in Janesville,” Lima said in his memo.

Lima recommends building the sports complex along Milton Avenue between the street and the front of the mall with a courtyard connecting the sports complex and the mall.

Andy Weiner, president of RockStep Capital, which owns the mall, said building the complex in accordance with Lima’s plan would not be possible.

The mall has contracts with tenants in the front of the mall including Dick’s Sporting Goods, Ulta and Kohl’s. Building a structure that would block the view of those stores from Milton Avenue would result in a legal battle RockStep probably would lose, Weiner said.

Lima’s plan would put the complex in walking distance from Kiwanis Community Park, Ardon Park and Milton Lawns Memorial Park.

The complex could make Milton Avenue more pedestrian friendly, according to the memo.

Lima also offered thoughts about the current ice arena, which sits at the edge of Lions Pond beside the US Army National Guard Recruiting Center.

The National Guard center is out of place in the park setting, according to the memo.

The ice arena site and the National Guard site could be refigured to host cultural, recreational or parks-related uses, according to the memo.

“Few sites in Janesville offer as much potential to create a next generational investment in placemaking for the broader Janesville community’s enjoyment,” Lima wrote in the memo.

The city council at its Nov. 11 meeting will vote on whether to lock in the Janesville Mall as the site for the potential sports complex.

Council President Rich Gruber asked Wednesday whether the council will be voting on the mall at large or a specific site on the mall property.

City Manager Mark Freitag said the JCPenney site and the former Sears site could attract different donors for the project.

The Sears site is visible from Milton Avenue.

Weiner told the council he is willing to explore the viability of the Sears site, but it would be met with more hurdles.

Prospective lessees were looking at the Sears site as recently as last week, he said.

City staff will ask the council to approve the mall site in general, but the council could choose to be more specific.