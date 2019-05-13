WHITEWATER

Whitewater has reached the 25-year mark as a member of Tree City USA and planted a new tree in Starin Park to mark the occasion.

The city read a proclamation for the Arbor Day celebration and planted a new red oak May 1, according to a city news release.

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources urban forestry coordinator Olivia Witthun presented the 25th Tree City Award to city of Whitewater staff, the release states. She also told ceremony attendees about how trees can benefit communities.

Tree City USA is a program dedicated to helping communities manage and expand public trees, according to its website.

A video of the proclamation is available on the city’s Facebook page.