JANESVILLE
The Janesville Police Department has been operating with nine fewer officers than usual, but help is on the way.
Chief Dave Moore swore in eight new officers at a ceremony outside the police department Monday.
All eight will attend the four-month Blackhawk Technical College Police Academy in August before beginning field training. Those sworn in Monday won’t be patrolling on their own until about May 2022.
Moore said retirements are the main reason the number of police officers has dropped since last winter.
New officers weren’t ready to step in right away because Blackhawk Technical College has reduced the number of times it conducts its police academies from three to two times a year, Moore said.
The new officers are:
- Koty R. Agnes of Beloit, a graduate of UW-Platteville with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. Agnes recently worked as an interim account manager for Securitas.
- Devyn D. Austin-Johnson of Beloit, who holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Northern Michigan University. Austin-Johnson recently worked as a corrections officer for Marquette County.
- Vernon C. Davis of Janesville, who has attended UW-Whitewater and Blackhawk Technical College and is working towards a degree in criminal justice. Davis recently worked as freshman boys basketball coach for Parker High School and as a product selector for Upper Lakes Foods.
- Michael A. Feirn of Janesville. He holds an associate degree in criminology from UW-Whitewater and is attending UW-Platteville to complete a bachelor’s degree. Feirn recently worked with the Brodhead Police Department and Connell Construction.
- Jacob A. Heinen of Janesville, who holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from UW-Whitewater. Heinen recently worked as a custom protection officer for G4S Security Solutions.
- Ty W. Mueller of Janesville. He holds a bachelor’s degree in criminology from UW-Whitewater. He recently worked as a community services officer for the Janesville Police Department. He is the brother of Janesville police officer Lane Mueller.
- Nicholas A. Sargeant of Crystal Lake, Illinois. He holds a bachelor’s degree in criminology from UW-Whitewater. Sargeant completed a summer internship at the McHenry County (Illinois) Sheriff’s Office last summer.
- Brendan R. Sukus of Janesville. He holds an associate degree in criminal justice from Mid-State Technical College. Sukus worked as a parking enforcement officer for UW-Stevens Point. He is the son of Janesville police Sgt. Dean Sukus.
A ninth new recruit, Charli L. Stanley of Fond du Lac, could not attend the ceremony because she is attending Fox Valley Technical College Police Academy. She was scheduled to be sworn in Tuesday.
Stanley holds a bachelor’s degree in forensic investigation and chemistry from UW-Platteville She recently worked as a senior assistant at UW-Platteville.
The new officers will represent about 8.5% of the force’s 105 sworn officers. The 105 comprise 1.66 officers per 1,000 population, a lower ratio than that of Janesville’s Wisconsin peer cities and the overall state average.
Moore told the recruits they are joining a noble profession and an organization where officers seek more from life than money, accept standards higher than in many professions, and where pride, honor, courage and respect are guiding principles.