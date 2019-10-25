JANESVILLE

A day after the Rock County Sheriff’s Office announced the retirement of Chief Deputy Barb Tillman, it announced her replacement.

The new chief deputy, starting Sunday, will a familiar face to sheriff’s office workers. He is Craig Strouse, who has broad experience in the sheriff’s office. He is now commander of the jail.

Strouse will work with Tillman until her retirement Dec. 16, according to the announcement. The county board on Thursday night voted to allow the overlap.

The sheriff appoints the chief deputy, who is his second-in-command, Sheriff Troy Knudson said.

The sheriff cannot remove a chief deputy, however. The county board must do that.

Other counties have undersheriffs, who serve at the pleasure of the sheriff.

The chief deputy—often referred to informally as "the chief"—supervises all employees and is the direct supervisor of the commanders of corrections and law enforcement, Knudson said.

Other duties include recruitment, hiring, internal investigations, discipline, training, promotions investigating misconduct, labor union relations, vendor contracts and policies and procedures, among others.

Having Strouse learn the ropes from Tillman will be an advantage, given the complexity of the job, Knudson said.

The cost of Strouse's pay increase during the time Tillman remains on board will be $1,143, but because of a series of resulting promotions, a deputy position will be open during that time, leading to a savings of $7,266, Knudson said.

Strouse has been with the sheriff’s office since 1994, when he was hired as a correctional officer. He was promoted to deputy in 1997 and to detective in 2003.

Strouse was promoted to sergeant in 2007 and was assigned to the jail, then the patrol bureau, and later to the bureau of identification and the special investigations unit.

Strouse was promoted in December 2010 to captain of the correctional services division and served as assistant jail administrator. He was promoted to commander of the correctional services division in January 2019, serving as the jail administrator.

Strouse is a hunter-safety instructor and has served as committee chairman for the sheriff’s office’s National Night Out events. He received the agency’s Community Service Award in 2012 and the F. Joseph Black Award in 2014.

Strouse has served as an alternate on the Rock County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council and on the Edgerton School Board and town of Fulton Planning and Zoning Committee. He currently serves on the town of Fulton Board of Adjustment.

He also previously served as a part-time police officer for the town of Fulton.

Strouse holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Upper Iowa University. He completed the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command.

Strouse served as an infantry soldier in the Army National Guard for six years.

Also announced Friday were three other promotions, all effective Sunday:

Capt. Jude Maurer, to commander of the law enforcement services division, starting Sunday.

Maurer has served at the sheriff’s office since he was hired as a deputy in 1995. He was promoted to captain in 2009 and assigned to the patrol bureau.

Maurer is chairman of the Rock County Traffic Safety Commission and a member of the Safe Schools Committee.

Sgt. Mark Thompson, to captain, assigned to the patrol bureau. Thompson was hired as a correctional officer for the sheriff’s office in 1998 and became a deputy in 2003. He was named Deputy of the Year in 2006.

Thompson’s most recent posting is with the special investigations unit.

Deputy Christopher Krahn, to sergeant. He will serve in the training bureau.

Krahn was hired as a correctional officer in 2007 and became a deputy in 2011. He received a Commendation Award in 2009 and a Sheriff’s Award in 2015. Krahn has worked as the recreational safety deputy since January 2014.