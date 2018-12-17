MADISON

State Sen. Steve Nass, R-La Grange, announced Monday that Senate leaders have reappointed him to leadership posts on two legislative committees.

Nass will be the co-chairman of the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules and the chairman of the Senate Committee on Labor and Regulatory Reform, according to a news release.

“Both of these committees will be at the front line in addressing major issues relating to administrative rules, labor and regulatory reforms,” Nass said in the release.

Nass said “significant challenges” could come with a new governor and a different approach to administrative rules and labor policy.

“I stand ready to work with anyone that shares these objectives but will also be prepared to fight any proposals taking us backwards to the horrible days of union bosses and liberal Madison bureaucrats controlling the state,” he said.

