In other business

The city's Alcohol License Advisory Committee will recommend that the city council approve a class A liquor license for a planned downtown marketplace.

Richard Neeno, owner of Lark restaurant downtown, plans to open Lark Market in the building adjacent to his restaurant.

Lark Market would offer wine and spirits ranging from $15 to $150 a bottle, according to a letter from Neeno to the committee.

Other offerings include cheese, charcuterie, produce, sandwiches, take-and-bake items, sauce and breads.

The market requires a class A license with an exception allowing an 80-foot alcohol display in the store.

Janesville ordinances require stores to have a separate section, point of purchase and entrance for alcohol sales.

The exception allows for small in-store liquor displays and has been granted to Basics Co-op, Aldi and the former Mauer's Market.

The committee will recommend the license with these conditions:

Window displays advertising alcohol are not allowed.

Alcohol storage, sales and deliveries must be done on site, not at the adjacent restaurant.

Wine and liquor are permitted for sale, not beer. Neeno said he does not intend to sell beer.

Alcohol sales will be allowed only during hours of operation: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Neeno plans to open the store from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. most Saturdays, but wiggle room was given in case of downtown events or other changes.

The city council will vote on the license Monday.