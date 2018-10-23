JANESVILLE
Thirteen new single-family homes will be coming to Janesville’s east side after the city council approved extending public infrastructure to the property.
The homes are the second phase of Emerald Estates, a subdivision near Sandhill Drive and Harmony Town Hall Road. They will join the roughly 60 homes already in the subdivision, developer Chris Cannell of Roscoe Development said at Monday’s council meeting.
City Engineer Mike Payne said the project will include the extension of electrical and stormwater connections to create 13 single-family lots. Crews will also extend McCann Drive and Kells Way and install sidewalks to facilitate the new homes.
The city will design the improvements, but Roscoe will install them with city inspection. A tentative timeline has sewer and water lines and asphalt work finished by the end of November, according to a city memorandum.
Other tentative dates include street lighting finished by August 2019 and all sidewalks done by 2022.
Cannell said Roscoe wants to be aggressive and potentially complete some basements before winter. He repeatedly emphasized that city staff has helped move the project along quickly.
The current site is a field with several old farmhouse buildings that need to be demolished. The homes that will fill the site will be valued in the $200,000 range, he said.
Thirteen homes might not seem like much, but the city welcomes any addition that boosts its housing stock, Payne said.
“The city is definitely supportive of developers pursuing improvements,” he said. “This additional 13 lots helps add to stock inventory that local builders and homebuyers have as an option going forward. It’s a good thing for Janesville.”
But Emerald Estates won’t stop after 13 new homes. Roscoe owns vacant land north of the existing development, and Cannell said the company is planning 37 homes for that area.
Roscoe plans to start preliminary work, which requires infrastructure extension, this spring for the northern portion. When everything is finished, Emerald Estates will have roughly 110 homes, including those already built, Cannell said.
The vacant parcels sat dormant for a decade after the housing market crashed. With Janesville in need of housing, it’s finally time to fill the land with homes, he said.
“People are coming in, getting new jobs in Janesville and having a hard time finding a new home,” Cannell said. “Realtors are reaching out to me saying, ‘Hey, when will you put in some new lots?’”
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse