JANESVILLE
The Monterey Dam Association has dropped its lawsuit against the state Department of Natural Resources, officially ending the biggest battle over the controversial dam removal project.
The group, which fought to preserve Monterey Dam, had sued the DNR over its decision to issue Janesville a permit for dam removal. The city began removing the dam in July after it received all necessary permits from the DNR and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
A few days later, a Rock County judge dismissed the association's request to halt the removal until after the group had a contested hearing with the DNR. That hearing was scheduled for January.
Dam removal proceeded as normal after that decision.
Charles "Buck" Sweeney, an attorney for the dam association, said there was no reason to have that contested hearing if the dam no longer existed.
"The issue in the lawsuit was whether they had authority to remove the dam," he said. "Since the dam is gone, our thought is they were not going to put the dam back. Why spend the money?"
Some Rock River landowners are still concerned their property values could fall if water levels drop significantly. It's too early to tell if some will pursue litigation, Sweeney said.
Janesville has received more than $500,000 in DNR grant money to help with dam removal and shoreline restoration projects. It could receive an additional $400,000 DNR grant by the end of the year, according to a city news release.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse