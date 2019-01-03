JANESVILLE
Four Janesville residents lost their home and $40,000 damage was reported in a house fire early Thursday morning on the city’s near west side.
A tenant suffered minor burns to the arm in the fire that broke out in a second-floor bedroom of the house at 206 McKinley St., reported at 12:41 a.m., the Janesville Fire Department reported.
A candle left burning on a table in the bedroom started the fire, according to a fire department news release.
Three adults and a child were displaced and are staying with family and friends, according to the release. Damages were estimated at $30,000 to the building and $10,000 to contents.
Firefighters saw smoke coming from the second floor as they arrived. All occupants had already left the building, according to the release.
The release said smoke detectors gave occupants time to get out safely.
Off-duty firefighters were called in, and the Milton Fire Department provided backup to the Janesville crews, according to the release.
No injuries to firefighters were reported.
The building's owner is from out of state, a department spokesman said.
The building's owner is William A. Leahy of Blue Springs, Missouri, according to fire department records.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse