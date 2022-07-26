The Edgerton Fire District may soon expand as the city of Milton and other municipalities agreed to join the district. The expansion is contingent on existing Edgerton Fire District members also approving it.
City of Milton officials and those from surrounding towns all voted to join the Edgerton Fire Protection District at a joint meeting Tuesday in Milton, district Chief Randy Pickering said.
Adding the municipalities is contingent on existing members of the district approving of the move, the chief added. The fire district already serves the city of Edgerton, the towns of Fulton and Porter in Rock County, the town of Albion in Dane County, and the town of Sumner in Jefferson County.
The city and town of Milton and the towns of Harmony, Lima and Johnstown, all in Rock County, petitioned to join the district’s service area.
Pickering said he has met with the existing members of his district on a monthly basis and has kept them up to date on negotiations with the petitioning municipalities.
“It’s not going to be an ‘Oh, what’s this?’ type of thing. They won’t be surprised. They know what’s coming. So it just comes down to the specifics of the agreement,” Pickering said.
The agreement with the prospective new members is based on the current deal among the district’s existing members, Pickering added.
“There is nothing radical with this. It’s just modified to accommodate the 10 municipalities,” Pickering said.
Under the proposal to expand the district, there would be up to four stations to serve Edgerton, Milton and the member towns. The existing stations in Milton and Edgerton would continue to be used, and the city of Milton is eyeing a referendum to potentially build another station at the intersection of Highway 59 and County M near the business park on the east side of the city. Pickering said the district might consider another new station in Newville near Lake Koshkonong and Interstate 90/39, but that idea is not being explored yet. If a new station is built in that area, it would be to address a rise in calls, Pickering said. The expansion would also help the district address staffing issues, the chief said.
The newly constituted fire district would aim to keep response times down while cutting expenses and duplicated work. According to a study by the district, it responds to calls within five minutes 99% of the time in Edgerton. Milton currently has 83% of its calls responded to within five minutes, the study found. Pickering said the proportion of sub-five-minute response times might rise after the merger, especially if the new district has four stations.
The city of Milton reached out to the fire district after the Janesville Fire Department ended its agreement with Milton at the end of 2021. That deal entailed the Janesville fire chief essentially also serving as the Milton fire chief. In lieu of finding a new chief, Milton decided to look elsewhere for a partnership.
The city and town of Milton will not charge the fire district to rent the Milton fire station until the planned Milton east and west fire stations are built and operational, or “until otherwise determined by the district.”
