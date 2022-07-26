Edgerton Fire Protection District
The Edgerton Fire District may soon expand as the city of Milton and other municipalities agreed to join the district. The expansion is contingent on existing Edgerton Fire District members also approving it.

 File photo

City of Milton officials and those from surrounding towns all voted to join the Edgerton Fire Protection District at a joint meeting Tuesday in Milton, district Chief Randy Pickering said.

Adding the municipalities is contingent on existing members of the district approving of the move, the chief added. The fire district already serves the city of Edgerton, the towns of Fulton and Porter in Rock County, the town of Albion in Dane County, and the town of Sumner in Jefferson County.

