The Milton Joint Fire Commission’s station in the city of Milton. The city and town of Milton and the towns of Harmony, Johnstown and Lima are in the process of joining the Edgerton Fire Protection District.
Former members of the Milton Joint Fire Commission have begun the next step of joining the Edgerton Fire Protection District, but the process is still months away from completion, the district’s fire chief said Monday.
The fire district and the city of Milton on March 28 signed on to a memorandum of understanding signaling their intention to negotiate the terms of new municipalities joining the fire district.
The Harmony Town Board joined the memorandum Monday night, board Chairman Jeff Klenz said, and the Milton Town Board was also expected to vote on the memorandum Monday. Johnstown and Lima are scheduled to vote on the measure soon.
Edgerton Fire Chief Randall Pickering said while there is no new information in the memorandum, its adoption adds the city of Edgerton to the list of petitioning signatories and sets the stage for deliberations between the petitioning municipalities and the ones already in the fire district.
Pickering stopped short of calling the decision a foregone conclusion, but said he thinks the memorandum will get the necessary approvals.
“They’ve already, in essence, completed the evaluation (process),” Pickering said of the municipalities hoping to join the fire district. “Now they are moving toward actual negotiations with the new communities about what the new entity would look like,” Pickering said.
As part of those negotiations, the Edgerton Fire District’s board of supervisors will go line by line through the current intergovernmental agreement and integrate the petitioning municipalities.
Pickering said he expects this process to take around 60 to 90 days to complete, and a discussion over the timing of the session will be held Thursday.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.