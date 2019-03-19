MILTON

City officials have determined David Lader did not provide sufficient facts in his ethics complaint against Mayor Anissa Welch for officials to determine whether a violation might have occurred.

City Administrator Al Hulick, Police Chief Scott Marquardt and the city's attorney Mark Schroeder met March 7 to review the complaint Lader made alleging Welch violated the city's code of ethics by chairing a meeting where the city council voted whether to hold a mayoral primary.

Hulick, Marquardt and Schroeder met to determine whether the facts alleged in the complaint, if proven true, could constitute a violation of the ethics ordinance, according to a letter from Schroeder to Lader.

The three men were not tasked with determining whether an ethics violation occurred. The city's ethics committee would have made that determination if officials thought the complaint should move forward, according to the letter.

Welch is one of three candidates running for mayor April 2. Lader thought Welch should have recused herself from the council's special meeting because her candidacy presented a conflict of interest, according to documents obtained by The Gazette.

Officials found the following facts were given in Lader's complaint:

Welch attended a special meeting.

The subject of the meeting was whether to hold a mayoral primary.

Welch did not recuse herself from the meeting.

Welch led the meeting.

Lader said he did not know what Welch did or said at the meeting besides run it, according to Schroeder's letter.

Lader suggested Welch violated city policies prohibiting local officials from taking action on a matter in which the official has substantial financial interest and prohibiting officials from using their offices to assist in production of a substantial benefit for the official.

The complaint did not allege the mayor took official action regarding her financial interest, did not indicate whether Welch participated in discussion in the meeting and did not allege the city council took action that night, according to the letter.

Based on the lack of these facts in the complaint, "it is impossible to know whether any such action produced a substantial benefit for the mayor."