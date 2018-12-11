MILTON

Milton Mayor Anissa Welch has been appointed to the League of Wisconsin Municipalities Board of Directors.

The league serves the state’s cities and villages by providing advocacy, training and legal services. Welch joins a 16-member board that will help determine strategies for the 2019-20 legislative session, according to a news release on the city’s website.

“I am humbled and excited to take an active role in assisting this organization in promoting a unified voice for our cities and villages across the state,” Welch said in the release.

“The league has been a great resource for our local government leaders in Milton,” she said.

Welch is currently serving her second term as mayor and previously served two terms as an alderwoman. She has 26 years of experience as a Rock County Human Services employee, is active in local and statewide policy issues, and has promoted collaborative partnerships in the city and Rock County, according to the release.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse