MILTON
Milton Mayor Anissa Welch has been appointed to the League of Wisconsin Municipalities Board of Directors.
The league serves the state’s cities and villages by providing advocacy, training and legal services. Welch joins a 16-member board that will help determine strategies for the 2019-20 legislative session, according to a news release on the city’s website.
“I am humbled and excited to take an active role in assisting this organization in promoting a unified voice for our cities and villages across the state,” Welch said in the release.
“The league has been a great resource for our local government leaders in Milton,” she said.
Welch is currently serving her second term as mayor and previously served two terms as an alderwoman. She has 26 years of experience as a Rock County Human Services employee, is active in local and statewide policy issues, and has promoted collaborative partnerships in the city and Rock County, according to the release.
