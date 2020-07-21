MILTON
The Milton City Council approved Tuesday ordinances for keeping chickens and bees within city limits.
In a separate action, council set a one-time chicken- and bee-keeping fee of $55.
City Administrator Al Hulick said the fee is the same as the minimum building permit fee. Money from the fee will be used to cover the cost of the city clerk’s time to process applications and the building inspector’s time to review site plans and inspect coops and hives to verify siting.
If a resident chooses to discontinue keeping chickens or bees and then at a future date decide to keep them again, he or she would need to pay the fee again, Hulick said.
“Discontinuation of use would cause the permit to be void,” he said.
Before the urban chicken ordinance was approved, a resident asked for clarification about wording within the ordinance requiring keepers to make feed and water unavailable to rodents. He suggested adding language specifying rodent-proof storage requirements, should be added, noting that any feed or water that was available to chickens would also be available to rodents.
City Attorney Mark Schroeder said he believed the ordinance makes clear feed must be stored in an appropriate way so as not to attract rodents.
Councilmember Lynda Clark said she was concerned about chickens kept by neighbors living near multifamily housing.
Hulick said coops must be kept at least 25 feet from habitable structures on neighboring properties, and after a chicken-keeping application is received, the city clerk will notify all abutting property owners, allowing neighbors to comment or request a public hearing.
Councilmember Theresa Rusch asked who would be responsible for making sure those keeping chickens adhered to state-specific livestock registration requirements.
Councilmember Larry Laehn said keepers would be required, as is the case in other communities, to provide the required information directly to the state.
Director of Public Works Howard Robinson said the city’s application form includes language requiring keepers to comply with state and county requirements.
Within the bee ordinance, requirements include the placement of a minimum six-foot fence, closed hedge, building or other flyway barrier between hives and all property lines within 20 feet of hives.
The permit holder must provide verification of beekeeping training, the ordinance stipulates.