Inching one step closer to drafting and promoting a referendum to fund fire and emergency services, the Milton Common Council heard from two prospective communications consultants at its meeting Tuesday night.
City officials say a referendum is needed pay for increasing costs of emergency services. After spending more than a year exploring its options, the city decided to garner public support for a referendum.
Milton City Administrator Al Hulick said the end goal is to create a “more sustainable, predictable and efficient” fire department. “That’s not meant to say that the existing situation is bad, but the ability to effectively staff and maintain departments of our size is becoming increasingly challenging,” he said.
Initially, the plan was to include a referendum on April 2022 ballots. But Hulick said this week that a fire referendum vote in August is more feasible.
At the council meeting, representatives of Mueller Communications and Red Shoes Inc. outlined their agencies’ qualifications and preferred means of communicating with the board and the public.
During their 15-minute presentation, James Madlom and Mia Tripi, of Milwaukee-based Mueller Communications laid out the 30-year-history of their marketing firm. They said Mueller Communications has worked on referendum initiatives in Fort Atkinson and Fond du Lac. According to Madlom, the firm was engaged with similar efforts in Pleasant Prairie, Fort Atkinson and the Western Lakes Fire District, based in Oconomowoc.
“At our core, we are strategic problem solvers,” Madlom said.
With 30 full-time employees, Mueller can do community surveys, research public safety needs in the area and deal with local media.
Lisa Cruz, of Red Shoes Inc., and Jeff Roemer, public safety manager for McMahon Public Safety and Municipal Management Group, gave a united pitch, claiming to be the “agency to call in crisis situations.”
Roemer said he and two other McMahon officials, have more than 80 years of public safety experience, including experience as fire chiefs.
Roemer said he and his colleagues provided fire management advice for the city of Delavan in April and helped win passage for a $66 million referendum for Fox Valley Technical College in Appleton.
After the presentations, Mayor Anissa Welch thanked the two consulting firms. She stressed the importance of choosing the right consultants to help guide the city as it looks to change how it provides fire protection.
“The council and our staff take it really seriously, because of what an important decision and an impactful decision it will have for generations to come,” she said.
The council took no action at the meeting. Hulick said the topic will be revisited at the council’s Jan. 4 meeting. The next common council meeting will be held ay 6 p.m., Dec. 21.