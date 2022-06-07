The city of Milton has accepted $300,000 in state funding to replace lead water service lines throughout the city.
The Milton Common Council voted unanimously Tuesday to receive the money from the Department of Natural Resources. Line replacements will take place on properties that include residences, schools and licensed day care centers.
Public Works Director Mark Langer said his department is aware of less than 100 residences with lead pipes and said the city will begin sending notifications about the replacement programs to utility customers that are eligible.
Langer said property owners must request that their lead lines be replaced, and said there is no timeframe for when the entire project will be completed.
In other matters, the common council unanimously approved a developer’s agreement to create 12 residential lots on about 5 acres in the Pierce Farm subdivision on the city’s south side.
Developer JS Chisum Land LLC got the green light after meeting requirements for landscaping, lighting, traffic access and parking. The city also reviewed the site’s stormwater plan, a contingency of the site plan’s approval.
In another move to drive business growth, the city’s Plan Commission earlier Monday approved a site plan for five storage units at the site of the former Pastorius Rentals, 1135 S. Janesville St.
A site plan was originally approved in 2016 but no progress was made on the project until Chris Hake of Storage Wisconsin purchased the land last year.
The site plan remained unchanged from how it was drawn up in 2016, and the city expects no new fiscal impact.
