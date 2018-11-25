Fixing Highway 14 between Janesville and Evansville is the topic of a public meeting set for Wednesday, Dec. 5.
The state Department of Transportation invites the public to the meeting, which will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Center Town Hall, 9119 County A, where officials will present the proposed design and gather public input, according to a department news release.
Plans are for “rehabilitation of the pavement” on the 13 miles of highway between County M on the east side of Evansville to Highway 51 on the west side of Janesville, in 2021.
“The pavement warrants a new riding surface to extend its useful life,” according to the news release.
The meeting will be organized in an open-house format with a brief presentation at 6 p.m. Representatives from the state and design consultant Ayres Associates will be available to discuss details, gather comments and answer questions. Displays showing the recommended design will be available.
Those unable to attend the meeting, or for more information, can contact Alex Hagen at 608-246-3830. Written comments regarding the project can be mailed to Alex Hagen, 2101 Wright St., Madison, WI 53704.
