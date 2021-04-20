JANESVILLE
The Janesville City Council on Tuesday elected Doug Marklein as its new president and Paul Benson as its vice president.
The council held a reorganizing meeting Tuesday morning, inducting three new members and granting Marklein his 10th term.
Marklein and Paul Williams were nominated for council president. Marklein won the position on a 5-2 private vote.
Benson and Susan Johnson were nominated as vice president. Benson won on a 6-1 private vote.
Michael Jackson, Dave Marshick and Heather Miller join the council, replacing Sue Conley, Tom Wolfe and Jim Farrell, all of whom chose not to run for reelection.
The new council will hold its first meeting at 6 p.m. Monday. All public meetings are held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.
To watch virtual public meetings, visit janesvillewi.gov or tune in to JATV Channel 994.