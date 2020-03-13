JANESVILLE

Janesville officials have been working for weeks on plans that will allow them to maintain services in the event of a disease outbreak in the city.

As of Friday afternoon, no cases of COVID-19—the disease caused by the novel coronavirus—have been confirmed in Rock County. Nineteen cases have been confirmed across the state in Milwaukee, Dane, Racine, Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, Pierce and Waukesha counties.

Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday announced a statewide public health emergency, which will help municipalities recoup costs incurred because of the disease outbreak, Molly Nolte, city management information specialist, told The Gazette in an email.

All public health services are provided by Rock County, not the city.

City Manager Mark Freitag has identified the city's role in the COVID-19 pandemic as protecting the community, maintaining essential services, deterring spread, protecting employees and restoring the community to normalcy as soon as possible, according to a news release.

The city has issued "heightened disinfectant standards" for all city facilities, Nolte said.

Division and department heads are empowered by Freitag to make decisions regarding employee travel and event cancellations, Nolte said.

Most city employees don't travel for work, she said.

The city's recreation division announced Friday it will close the senior center, cancel public skates at the ice arena and cancel recreation programs at school district facilities.

"All nonessential gatherings are being reconsidered, and we’re poised to cancel them should that level of need arise," Nolte said.

City staff believes the city has enough personal protection equipment to last through the public health emergency, she said. Officials are paying special attention to stocks of cleaning supplies for the upcoming spring election.

Public bus routes will continue running as usual, and transit staff will do extra cleaning as they have time, Nolte said.

First responders with the Janesville Fire Department are trained for pandemics and will continue to respond to calls for service, Nolte said. Fire officials have gone to "additional lengths" to deeply clean the stations and equipment.

Public visits and tours of fire stations will not be allowed.

The city has an emergency operations control team planned and ready if needed, Nolte said.

Rock County also activated its emergency operations control team Friday.

