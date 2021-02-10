JANESVILLE
In-person absentee voting in the spring primary election continues through 5 p.m. Friday in most municipalities.
It’s not a good idea to request an absentee ballot by mail now, as there likely won’t be time to return it in time for Tuesday’s election, said Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson.
Turnout is always low in February primaries—between 7,000 and 13,000 votes in Rock County, Tollefson said.
The dearth of campaign advertising and other publicity likely means turnout will be 7,000 to 8,000, she said. The cold weather won’t help matters.
Any line at the polls will be short.
Most county residents will have only one race on their ballots, the statewide race for superintendent of public instruction. Seven candidates are running.
Voters will choose one of the seven. The top two vote-getters advance to the April election.
The only other race in Rock County is the Whitewater School Board primary, where voters will whittle the field of five to two.
For those who will vote at the polls Tuesday, here are the basics:
- Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- COVID-19 safety measures will be similar to those voters have seen since last April. Voters are encouraged to wear masks, but they are not required to.
- Voters must be registered to vote. Registration status can be checked with the voter’s town, village or city or online at myvote.wi.gov. Voters can register at their clerk’s office through 5 p.m. Friday or at the polls Tuesday.
- Photo identification is required. Photo IDs that expired after Nov. 3 are valid for voting.
- Voting locations will be similar to those last fall. In Janesville, the sites are the old Sears store, the Rock County Job Center, Hedberg Public Library and City Hall. Check myvote.wi.gov for your polling place.
Many questions about registration and voting are answered at myvote.wi.gov. For more information, contact your municipal clerk.