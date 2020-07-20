State Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, has been chosen to lead the State Capitol and Executive Residence Board.
The 16-member board oversees "consistent maintenance of the property, decorative furniture and furnishings of the State Capitol and the Executive Residence," according to a news release.
Loudenbeck is taking over as chairperson from state Sen. Fred Risser, D-Madison, who is retiring from the Legislature and has served on the board in leadership capacities since 1987.
"Like Senator Risser, I believe very strongly in protecting the integrity and history of our State Capitol and Executive Residence," Loudenbeck said in the release. She said she looks forward to ensuring "both properties are cared for, maintained and preserved for years to come."