A state assembly bill co-authored by Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, would inform residents about the release of criminals into their communities.
Rep. Don Vruwin, D-Milton, was one of the representatives who introduced the bill.
Assembly Bill 723 would require the local police chief and county sheriff to release identifying information to the public for those about to be released after serving sentences for crimes against life and bodily security or crimes against a child.
Statutes now require the state to notify local law enforcement if a person will be living, working or attending school in the area, but public notice is not required.
In addition to those being released on homicide charges, the bill would require resident notification for criminals being released after completing sentences for first-degree sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, engaging in repeated acts of sexual assault of the same child, incest with a child, child enticement and sexual assault of a child placed in substitutive care.
Loudenbeck told The Gazette she thinks more information would be good for residents.
“I support the bill’s intent to ensure the public has information about the nature of violent and sexually violent crimes committed by individuals being released into their communities. One of the concerns that was expressed to me by local municipalities is that they often aren’t notified that a violent offender is being placed in their area until it’s published in the newspaper. This (ordinance) would help address that concern,” she said.
Sex offenders have been under the study of some Rock County communities. A pair of local towns, Johnstown and Harmony, began crafting ordinances that would regulate the placement of sex offenders in their communities.
Loudenbeck said the towns talking about issues such as this one is important.
“I respect the authority of local units of government to consider ordinances related to sex offender placement and appreciate that they are taking the time to carefully consider potential risks and benefits of any proposed changes,” Loudenbeck said.
The bill has not received a public hearing in the Assembly and likely won’t be considered this session. It might be reintroduced during the Assembly’s next session.
Loudenbeck said the topic of sex offenders and restrictions on offenders shouldn’t be taken lightly.
“I am very sympathetic to the concerns and frustrations of the public when a sexually violent offender is placed in their community,” she said. “ It is a very difficult topic that has been the subject of many discussions and debates on the state and local level. Policy discussions on this issue are ongoing, and I am hopeful that we can identify opportunities for improvement that balance the rights of all individuals involved.”