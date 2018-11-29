MADISON
State Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, has been appointed vice chairwoman of the Legislature's Joint Committee on Finance, according to a news release.
Loudenbeck, who represents parts of eastern Rock County and western Walworth County in the 31st Assembly District, has served on the committee before. The body plays a big role in the state’s budget process.
“I intend to take a critical look at specific pressure points within all local units of government. I want to ensure we fully fund our current obligations before considering program growth,” Loudenbeck said in the release. “I will also continue to evaluate transportation funding options so we can reduce our debt service and have safe, high-quality infrastructure.”
In the release, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, praised Loudenbeck’s work ethic and collaboration.
Loudenbeck will serve under Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette, who will be chairman of the committee on the Assembly side.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse