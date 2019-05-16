MADISON

Two measures authored by state Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, advanced in the Legislature on Wednesday.

Assembly Bill 46 and Senate Bill 54—which Loudenbeck co-authored with state Sen. Dale Kooyenga, R-Brookfield—passed both chambers Wednesday. The bill allows the state Department of Revenue to disclose a tax liability to a person looking to buy a business or inventory from a business.

The bill now heads to Gov. Tony Evers for approval.

Assembly Bill 52 also passed the Assembly on Wednesday. This measure will allow 17-year-olds confirmed by a school district as unaccompanied and homeless to be admitted to a shelter or transitional living program.

“Unaccompanied and homeless youth are vulnerable to human trafficking, exploitation and abuse," Loudenbeck said in a news release Wednesday. "Providing these young people with an opportunity for safe shelter and other supports will reduce their risk for negative outcomes."

In April, The Gazette reported that the number of homeless students locally and statewide grew over the past seven years. Janesville, Beloit, Milton, Whitewater, Clinton, Delavan-Darien and Elkhorn have seen their homeless enrollment numbers increase.