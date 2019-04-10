01STOCK_STATECAPITOL2

MADISON

A bill co-authored by state Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, that aims to help homeless youth unanimously passed the Assembly Committee on Children and Families on Wednesday. 

Assembly Bill 52 would allow 17-year-old students who are confirmed by a school district to be unaccompanied and homeless to contract for admission to a shelter or transitional living program, according to a news release. 

“Unaccompanied and homeless youth are vulnerable to human trafficking, exploitation and abuse," Loudenbeck said in the release. "Providing these young people with an opportunity for safe shelter and other supports will reduce their risk for negative outcomes." 

State Rep. Deb Kolste, D-Janesville, and state Sen. Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville, co-sponsored the bill, which now heads to the full Assembly for a vote. 

