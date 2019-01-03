JANESVILLE
Jan Chesmore, the lone new face on the spring ballot for Janesville City Council, said she would bring more transparency and amplify the “voice for the people” if elected.
Wednesday was the deadline to turn in the necessary paperwork for council candidacy. The Gazette published a roundup of city council candidates Thursday that briefly outlined why the candidates were running and their top priorities in office.
The newspaper was unable to reach Chesmore for comment until Thursday morning.
Chesmore has not served on city council before but was previously involved in a downtown business organization. It was dissolved years ago and replaced with multiple committees, and she questioned the transparency of that decision and the possible “nepotism” related to it.
She said she wants to see the ARISE downtown redevelopment initiative complete more tasks before broadening its scope, likening it to renovating an entire house at once rather than one room at a time.
She also thought another female voice on the council would benefit city government.
Incumbents Sue Conley, Jim Farrell, Doug Marklein and Tom Wolfe are seeking re-election to four open seats.
