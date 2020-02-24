JANESVILLE
Many Rock County government buildings will see staff movement, construction and improved facilities in the next decade.
It’s all part of the county’s eight-year master plan, which began in 2019.
From the sheriff’s office to the human services department, multiple county offices could be relocated and renovated in the next few years. The upgrades will allow county workers to provide residents with better services, said Brent Sutherland, director of facilities management for the county.
“This will help us do a better job maintaining these buildings.
“They’re at the point where they’re not just aging, but they need work done, too,” Sutherland said.
“The cost or ability to fix, upgrade or replace them, that’s where the master plan really comes in.”
A few years ago, the county looked at all of its buildings and supporting equipment. As of 2018, the county had $38 million worth of equipment beyond its useful life, Sutherland said.
‘Busting at the seams’
Human services will move out of the aging health care center and into the former Pick ‘n Save on Janesville’s south side at 1717 Center Ave. probably in 2021.
Rock County Administrator Josh Smith said construction drawings for Pick ‘n Save remodeling should be finished soon and go out for bids in about a month. Renovation should be completed in early 2021, Smith said.
The county hasn’t received an updated cost estimate for the project in awhile, but Smith said the expected cost to be about $20 million, which includes the $4.4 million purchase price of the building.
“Human services was kind of busting at the seams and just needed a new space,” Sutherland said.
“The value in the grocery store is right now it’s gutted and all opened up. It’s just a shell of a building,” he said.
The health care center building houses offices for the behavioral health program; children, youth and families program; and administrative staff. Other departments operate at the Rock County Job Center, Eclipse Center in Beloit and at facilities on Franklin and Court streets in Janesville.
Consolidating these resources into the new Center Avenue building makes the most sense and helps both county employees and residents receiving services, Smith said.
“You might have people who have a drug or alcohol addiction, so maybe they’re going to a walk-in clinic on Franklin Street. They also might need economic support, so they’re going to the job center to get services,” he said.
The medical examiner’s office, emergency management and information technology are in the health care center building, too. A landing spot for those departments hasn’t been finalized, Smith said.
The council on aging will move over to the new human services building, which will free up space at the health department, possibly for the medical examiner.
A renovation at the 911 center is replacing computer consoles, so that’s an option for information technology because both offices use extensive technology. The county is working with an architect to plan for the space.
The health care center building probably will be razed after the moves, Smith said.
“We had an assessment done for the cost of maintaining the health center. It was going to be over $10 million with a new roof, new windows and other repairs we would have to do eventually. So, why not put a little more money into a new building (1717 Center Ave.) that’s going to give the additional advantages of client services and one location?”
The topic of tearing down the health care center hasn’t yet gone to the county board, but Smith expects that decision to come in the next few years.
All services being offered in the Rock County Job Center at 1900 Center Ave. will move across the street to the new human services building, leaving the county with an empty job center building.
Rock County Board supervisor Yuri Rashkin investigated filling the space with a grocery store, but he said a few local options fell through.
Smith said its “status quo” for the job center building for now, and the county will look at options as the moving date approaches.
Selling the property is an option.
“I know there’s going to be some discussion on putting that on the market and seeing if there’s interest,” he said.
‘A lot to be done’
Venture Architects soon will conduct a needs assessment for offices in the Pinehurst Building, which houses the sheriff’s administration offices and the jail’s work-release dormitory. In the 1920s, it was a tuberculosis sanitarium.
Smith said the Pinehurst Building is “leaking like a sieve” and is “tired.”
Constructing a new home for the sheriff’s office or significant renovations to the current facility is a top priority, he said. A new space likely would include added services such as treatment and counseling for inmates to help them reintegrate into society.
“At some point, we put a lot of money into it, and it just makes sense to invest in a new space for the sheriff, and it also gives us an opportunity to look at future needs of the sheriff,” he said.
Both the new human services building and sheriff’s office projects were front-loaded in the master plan to make them a priority, Smith said. Other projects, such as the Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds and demolition of the health care center, are likely to be considered later.
The plan lays out multiple options, but the county won’t be completing every item on the master plan, Smith said.
What gets done likely depends on the outcome of projects such as the human services building and the $40.7 million sheriff’s office administration building, slated for construction in 2022 in the master plan.
“As far as construction goes, there’s a lot to be done still,” Smith said. “Whether the costs of these early projects come in on budget may depend how quickly we’re able to get to some of the other projects,” he said.
Smith said the cost of the projects is extensive, but the impact also will be large.
“For some, maybe, it’s a hard time to understand why the county is making this investment in facilities, and it’s not just as a way of expanding services or building new buildings,” he said.
“The board really did look at what is the cost benefit of buildings or where can we provide services better, and by developing the master plan took a very measurable and logical approach to that over the next decade or so.”