JANESVILLE
Rock County officials were notified at about 7:30 a.m. Friday that President Donald Trump has canceled his campaign stop in Janesville.
The official notification came from the Trump campaign, County Administrator Josh Smith said.
Trump had tweeted late Thursday night that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus.
White House Dr. Sean Conley later issued a memo, saying in part: "The President and first lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain home at the White House during their convalescence."
Smith and other county officials issued a news release Thursday, asking that the president cancel his Saturday visit because of fears a large gathering would spread the coronavirus at a time that the virus is surging in the county.
The campaign later Thursday told The Gazette that Trump's visit would go forward, saying, "... everyone attending will receive a temperature check, be provided a mask they are encouraged to wear and have access to plenty of hand sanitizer.”
On Friday morning, Smith said he hoped the county gets a presidential visit in the future.
“From a public health perspective, we certainly are pleased there won’t be a large gathering in the county during the peak time we’re facing right now,” Smith said. “It would be great if any president would be able to come to Rock County if it was not in middle of the pandemic. We’ll look forward maybe to having that opportunity sometime after the election and after COVID ends."
Smith said county officials, including law enforcement, public works and the airport authority spent a lot of time planning for the visit, starting around midday Thursday.
The presidential appearance was scheduled to be at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport on the city’s south side.
Janesville Deputy Police Chief Terry Sheridan said the Secret Service notified him of the cancellation officially at about 7:30 a.m. Friday.
Sheridan said he was told no one would be coming in Trump's place.
The sheriff’s office, State Patrol and Janesville police had met with Secret Service at the airport for about 90 minutes on Thursday to begin planning.
Law enforcement has planned large events at the airport before, including rock concerts, and that experience would have helped in this event, but it would have been tough to get ready in a day and a half, Sheridan said.
“We would’ve made it work for sure," Sheridan said, "but this definitely saves us a lot of time and effort scrambling to plan that."
The state Republican Party issued a statement late Friday morning: "We wish the president well and we continue to pray for all those who have been affected by this pandemic. We look forward to their speedy recovery and to seeing the president in Wisconsin again soon.
“The stakes of this election are high," the statement continues. President Trump has spent the better part of four years fighting on behalf of hard-working Americans. Now Republicans in Wisconsin get to return the favor and will be working harder than ever to effectively get out the vote for our president.”