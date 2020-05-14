MADISON
Predictably, local Republican leaders lauded the state Supreme Court’s ruling that ended the state safer-at-home orders while Democrats cried foul.
Arguments boiled down to who would decide how to protect public health: individuals or government.
“I was thrilled by the ruling issued by the Supreme Court. It was clear that the actions taken by Gov. Evers’ administration were unconstitutional and had to be checked,” said Rep. Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva.
“As a legislator, it was extremely frustrating to see my constituents’ voice be silenced by the unilateral actions taken by this governor. The lockdown has taken an unbelievable toll on our state’s economy, small businesses and families,” August said.
Rep. Debra Kolste, D-Janesville, expressed fear the change would speed the coronavirus’ spread and said the ruling wasn’t surprising, given the court’s conservative majority.
“It’s frustrating, and it also shows they (Republicans) spend so much of their time just being political and suing the governor or calling special sessions to curb his powers,” Kolste said. “I’m not sure it’s in the best interest of the state.”
Kolste noted Gov. Tony Evers had already started a gradual easing of the restrictions, allowing some businesses to reopen.
“I’m not sure what it is they want him to do except to fail at whatever he does,” Kolste said.
“It is time for Wisconsin to be open for business once again,” August said. “I believe business owners can safely reopen using the guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control.”
“Our health care system’s capacity was never overrun, so protecting our vulnerable population can still happen without destroying our way of life,” August said.
Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, supported the ruling but struck a cautious tone.
People should exercise personal responsibility and practice social distancing, hand washing, sanitizing of frequently touched surfaces, and staying home when sick, Loudenbeck said in a statement.
“This order does not promote people to act in a way that they believe endangers their health,” Loudenbeck said. “Ask yourself, how can I prepare to keep myself, my family, my business, my customers and my employees safe? Am I comfortable going to stores and restaurants again? Would I take my kids with me or my grandmother with underlying health conditions? … These are individual decisions that require an internal risk-assessment that government does not need to be a part of.”
“Gov. Evers has indicated that DHS (Department of Health Services) is expected to release a scoping statement for a proposed emergency rule today (Thursday), which will be available to the public for review and comment; this is how the process was intended to work,” Loudenbeck said.
Sen. Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville, said it’s unfortunate the court politicized a public health crisis.
“Partisan judges and politicians are not public health experts, and they have thrown the state into chaos,” Ringhand said. “I urge everyone to be cautious and practice safe distancing in order to keep the virus from exploding throughout the state.”