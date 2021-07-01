MILTON
Political compromise is often a rough road. Rep. Don Vruwink’s vote on Tuesday is a case in point.
Vruwink, of Milton, was one of four Democrats who voted with the Republicans on the state budget. In a phone interview, he called it a “tough vote” and ticked off reasons he decided to back the Assembly budget bill.
- He wanted to show he was willing to work across the aisle.
“There are things that are going to be coming forward that some of my colleagues on the other side have asked me to cooperate on with them. So in order to do that, I have to be willing to show them I’m willing to take a vote with them.”
- Vruwink liked the Republican budget’s focus on issues important to his constituents, including tax cuts and money to fix rural roads, for nursing homes hit hard by COVID-19 and rural broadband access.
Vruwink said he opposes the Republican idea of borrowing money for broadband rather than outright funding it.
- Vruwink is confident Gov. Tony Evers will swing more money to classrooms by using his veto pen or channeling more federal COVID-19 relief to public schools after Republicans greatly reduced and rearranged Evers’ school spending proposals.
Republican education funding was the hardest part of the budget to vote for, said Vruwink, a former teacher who would like to see more money dedicated to teachers’ salaries. He noted school districts are having difficulties filling some teaching positions. He focused on this issue in his floor speech.
- Vruwink would have preferred that more of Evers’ 2021-23 budget proposal had survived the Republicans’ efforts, “but I wanted to vote how I thought my district would have wanted me to vote.”
The other three Democrats voting for the budget were Deb Andraca of Whitefish Bay, Steve Doyle of Onalaska and Sara Rodriguez of Brookfield.
Republicans didn’t need those four votes to win, but Vruwink said his vote mattered “to some of the people in my district who reached out to me and asked me to vote for certain things.”
“Overall, there were some areas I was concerned about that they (Republicans) put more money in. You have to sometimes put politics aside and look at what’s the best for the state,” Vruwink said.
Some Democrats saw the Republican budget as an attempt to deny Evers any victories that could help him in his reelection bid next year.
“The budget as presented prioritizes politics over people, and therefore is not one I could support with my vote,” said Rep. Sue Conley, D-Janesville, in a news release.
Republicans were quick to point out the Democratic support.
“Tonight, the Assembly passed an on-time and balanced state budget with bipartisan support,” said Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, in her news release.
Vruwink said he doesn’t want to be known as a conservative Democrat.
“I just want to be known as, I look at every issue through how it affects the people I represent, and I just want to vote in a pragmatic manner,” he said.