Sometimes it takes a little nudge to impart change, and sometimes showing people how things work underneath the hood works best.
At a pair of recent demonstrations last Thursday and Saturday for the “Badger Books” recently implemented in Janesville, city clerk-treasurer Lori Stottler faced varying degrees of skepticism from poll workers, chief inspectors and everyday people.
“I’m looking for people to give it a chance,” she told the room Saturday morning.
As the former Beloit clerk-treasurer, Stottler oversaw the pilot program for the electronic poll books in 2016 and instituted their use in Beloit in 2018 and 2019, in addition to the summer and fall elections during the 2020 cycle. Now, six months into serving in the same capacity for Janesville, her intent is to get people to buy into what she considers a more secure way of voting.
Using the machines is relatively straightforward, and the high-tech polling books resemble modern day self-checkout stands at grocery stores. Each station consists of touchscreens and scanners to more quickly and efficiently check in voters, process absentee ballots and perform same-day registration.
City staff walked poll workers through these steps by either manually or verbally confirming registration, scanning the barcode on the back of their driver’s licenses, and printing out test voter slips. The Badger Books also populate the voter’s signature on the screen so the person voting can verify it is indeed their own.
A key element of the process is an encrypted USB thumb drive that stores information from each Badger Book in an encoded fashion that is accessible only through Stottler's work computer.
From the onset of the events held at City Hall, Stottler stressed her commitment to transparency but acknowledged that, no, “I can’t stop voter fraud 100%,” she said Saturday.
In the face of unsubstantiated challenges to the integrity of the 2020 presidential election, people across the country have expressed concerns over allegations of network connectivity enabling fraudulent tabulating of votes.
While showing Saturday’s group of curious parties how to navigate and operate the new poll books, a question was raised regarding the level of security in each Badger Book unit and whether they would be connected to the internet.
Though each machine communicates wirelessly with a main terminal hub, all information is shared internally through a router.
Stottler assured the group the router was not connected to an ethernet cable, but she also walked them to her desk in the clerk’s office to demonstrate how the USB thumb drive is handled at the end of each day. After uploading the drive onto the computer, then opening a file showing the non-alphabetical characters to prove the information is truly encrypted, she also explained the password she was given to get into the encrypted data required a fingerprint scan.
Ultimately, Stottler said she thought she turned some of the doubters into believers.
“They seemed good with that; they liked the security of it all,” she said.
For the upcoming April 5 election, Stottler will distribute the books to four of the 10 polling places. Stottler said the reasoning is a lack of adequately trained staff to monitor them.
“I don't want to set us up for failure by trying to deploy everybody and having something go haywire and may not be able to get to them fast,” she said.
When more poll workers become familiar, the rollout will be more widespread across the 10 polling places by the Nov. 8 general election.
In an interview with The Gazette, Stottler explained how skepticism over election integrity is oftentimes misplaced toward officials at the local level and the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
”We (the) paid staff at the city don't administer the elections," she said. “We will train, teach and guide, but it’s citizens, trained volunteers of both parties that are appointed by the parties who administer elections on election day.”
Referencing a Facebook comment on the city of Janesville page, Stottler cited a person who alleged Badger Books would be “just another way for the Democrats to cheat.” Speaking to a Gazette reporter, she pushed back against the claims.
“I don’t care what party you’re from — when you're targeting cheating, you’re targeting the work that one my staff and I do,” she said. “And I will defend that and educate people about that as long as I'm able to do this work.”
Stottler encourages locals to visit the state’s MyVote website to find up-to-date voting information because Wisconsin’s redistricted election map led to redrawn city ward maps and polling locations.