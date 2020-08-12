JANESVILLE
Lions Beach is closed until further notice because of elevated levels of bacteria.
Water samples from Lions Beach tested at 1,733 parts per million for E. coli bacteria, according to a city news release. A test result greater than 1,000 parts per million results in closure.
The city's recreation division sends samples to be tested weekly at the state Hygiene Lab. A new sample will be taken Thursday.
City officials will notify the public if the latest sample shows a reduction in bacteria that would allow the beach to be reopened, according to the release.