MADISON

Local legislators recognized a Walworth County sheriff’s deputy and the town of Linn police chief as their respective district’s first responders of the year.

Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, recognized Deputy Dan Nelson for his work as a community resource officer who has been in charge of programs such as Operation Click and events such as National Night Out.

Rep. Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva, picked Chief James Bushey because he has been a “pioneer” in using drone technology for situations such as finding missing persons or fleeing suspects, according to a news release. He started a drone program in 2015 that helps local and regional agencies with drones.

October is first responder appreciation month, and representatives from the state Assembly recognized their respective winners, according to a news release. Loudenbeck represents the 31st Assembly district. August covers the 32nd.

The Gazette profiled Nelson when the sheriff’s office in 2017 named him as its deputy of the year. He started at the sheriff’s office in 2001.

Coworkers praised Nelson for his jokes. In Nelson’s community outreach work, he emphasized the importance of changing the perception of police.

“His actions show he truly cares for those who live, work and visit our local communities,” Loudenbeck said in a release. “I’m thankful for his service and am pleased to recognize his unwavering dedication to Walworth County.”