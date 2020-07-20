JANESVILLE
The League of Women Voters of Janesville has published a voter's guide to the Aug. 11 partisan primary election that is available at vote411.org.
The voter's guide is a source of nonpartisan information where voters can read candidates' responses to the league's questionnaires, according to a news release.
In addition to the voter's guide, vote411.org also provides links to the resources at myvote.wi.gov, where voters can check their registration status, register to vote and request absentee ballots.
"We know voters are busy, and we know that it is important for them to make a plan to vote so they can readily participate in our democracy," said Eileen Newcomer, the league's voter education coordinator.