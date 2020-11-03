JANESVILLE
Kwik Trip officials are one step closer to building a gas station, convenience store and car wash on East Milwaukee Street.
The plan commission Monday voted 4-1-1 to approve a conditional-use permit for the development. Paul Williams opposed the permit, and Andrew Udell abstained. Doug Marklein was absent.
The permit will allow the store to be built at the former Maurer’s Market site on East Milwaukee Street.
Kwik Trip still must secure a liquor license to carry out its vision for a 12,370-square-foot convenience store and adjacent liquor store.
The city’s Alcohol License Advisory Committee earlier this year recommended against granting Kwik Trip a license for a similar store planned for Humes Road. The city council overrode that recommendation.
Williams said he opposed the conditional-use permit because he thought the development would cause significant traffic issues without a solution. He cited particular concern about pick-up and drop-off times at nearby Marshall Middle School and Monroe Elementary School.
A traffic study by TADI, a traffic analysis and design company, determined no changes were necessary to accommodate the proposed store.
Commission member Steve Knox said he has picked up and dropped off children at the schools for years and did not have traffic concerns.
Senior Planner Brian Schweigl said the city reviewed sound measurements provided by Kwik Trip and determined sound from the proposed car wash would not negatively affect neighboring properties.
Resident Christian Ray submitted a public comment, saying he believes noise from the car wash would carry across an open field and into classrooms at the middle school.
Ray called for an independent study on possible noise from the car wash.
He also claimed the area is oversaturated with car washes and that a new one would hurt small-business owners.
The commission was given a petition circulated by Atif Siddiqui, owner of an Exxon Mobil gas station on Milwaukee Street. The petition had 90 signatures from people supporting Siddiqui’s belief that a new Kwik Trip would harm small businesses.
“I trust that the city committee will reconsider their plans,” Siddiqui said in his petition. “If not, city or Kwik Trip could consider purchasing my gas station before I go out of business or grant me some kind of compensation so we can at least provide bread and butter to our families.”
The city and plan commission generally do not consider economic impact on nearby businesses when reviewing development plans.
Commission member Barry Badertscher said he believes Kwik Trip is a great company and, as a neighbor, he welcomes the development.