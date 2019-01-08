MADISON
Rep. Deb Kolste, D-Janesville, will serve as the lead Democrat on three state Assembly committees.
Kolste will have ranking appointments on the health committee, transportation committee and the newly formed substance abuse and prevention committee, according to a news release.
She also will serve on the agriculture committee, mental health committee, and Medicaid reform and oversight committee.
Monday's inauguration ceremony kicked off Kolste's fourth term in the state Assembly.
