State Rep. Deb Kolste, D-Janesville, and a group of bipartisan legislators want to add vaping products and marijuana to the state's indoor smoking ban.

Their bill would update Wisconsin's clean indoor air law, which passed in 2009, according to a news release.

Since 2009, vaping products such as e-cigarettes have exploded in popularity. South Dakota recently became the 13th state to ban vaping in all areas where cigarette smoking is already prohibited.

The bill has support from the American Heart Association, the state chapter of the American Lung Association and other organizations. It will be formally introduced later this month.