MADISON

State Rep. Deb Kolste, D-Janesville, introduced a bill Tuesday aimed at reducing out-of-pocket drug costs by regulating pharmacy benefit managers, according to a news release from Kolste's office.

Pharmacy benefit managers oversee prescription drug benefits for most Americans with such coverage. 

The bill prohibits pharmacy benefit managers from not allowing pharmacists to inform patients about lower-cost drug options. It also prohibits them from charging higher co-pays to customers using in-network pharmacies, according to the release.

The bill also requires managers to disclose rebates received from pharmaceutical companies and the percentages of those rebates that were retained by the pharmacy benefit manager rather than being passed down to customers, according to the release.

At least 33 states have legislation regulating pharmacy benefit managers, according to the release.

