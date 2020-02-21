JANESVILLE
Debra Kolste has been pouring her heart out to treadmill buddy Sue Conley about Kolste’s sister’s medical problems for a long time.
Last month, those problems worsened for the woman who has been the primary caretaker for Kolste’s mother in Nebraska.
Her sister has battled stage 4 ovarian cancer for six years, too ornery to succumb, Kolste said. But a minor medical procedure last month led to septic shock. She’s been hospitalized for four weeks.
The situation led to Kolste’s decision Thursday to step down from representing Janesville in the state Legislature.
“I called her (Conley) and said that it’s time. I gotta do this,” Kolste said.
Kolste said it’s time for her to spend more time with her family members in their hours of need. In an interview with The Gazette on Friday, she was asked if she would get back into politics someday.
“No,” she said.
Most politicians would leave that door open. Not Kolste. At age 66, she’s ready for the next chapter of her life.
She also said she would not work on Conley’s campaign.
Kolste noted that although the Legislature won’t meet for the rest of the year, she remains in the Assembly until next January. She is serving on the Governor’s Task Force on Caregiving and hopes to get involved in a Legislative Council Study Committee.
Kolste has served in the minority for her entire tenure in the Legislature. It’s not an uplifting position, and many a legislator has dropped that gig out of frustration, especially in these times of highly divisive politics.
But Kolste has accomplishments. She has proposed bills that got passed with the help of her Republican colleagues, often in the area of health care. Her background in medicine helped her do that, she said.
One of those bills with bipartisan support, which Kolste worked on for three years, passed the Assembly on Thursday. Kolste has high hopes for passage in the Senate.
Assembly Bill 114 would eliminate gag clauses that prohibit pharmacists from telling patients they could save money by paying cash out-of-pocket instead of using insurance, and it would remove penalties on consumers for using the pharmacy of their choice, Kolste said in a news release.
The bill also requires more transparency from pharmacy benefit managers, which are companies that help set drug prices.
“It has been hard to be in the minority because there are things that go by that you feel helpless in putting a more moderate spin on it,” Kolste said. “But I had success in passing bills that make a little bit of positive difference.”
Kolste expressed bitterness about a bill that passed early Friday morning concerning the “forever chemicals” known as PFAS. A bill championed by Republican Rep. John Nygren would have spent about $7.7 million to combat the problem of the poisonous chemicals in drinking water.
The class of widely used chemicals affects hormones and the immune system, increases cholesterol levels and is linked to low birth weights and cancer.
A different bill was passed, without the funding. Kolste said the Republican leadership bowed to industry pressure.
Kolste, a former medical technologist who is married to physician Rex Kolste, said that in addition to helping her family, she wants to get more involved in helping Janesville more directly than she has been able to do while serving in the Assembly since 2013.
She wants to return to volunteering in schools and continue her involvement as a board member of the Janesville Performing Arts Center.