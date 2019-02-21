MADISON

State Rep. Deb Kolste, D-Janesville, has reintroduced a bill that would create a nonrefundable individual income tax credit for those who serve as caregivers for family members, according to a press release.

The credit would help cover expenses incurred when caring for a family member. The maximum annual credit per person would be $1,000.

To be eligible, a caregiver must have an adjusted gross income less than $75,000 or less than $150,000 for a married couple filing jointly.

Kolste co-authored the bill with another Democrat, Sen. Bob Wirch, and two Republicans, Rep. Ken Skowronski and Sen. Patrick Testin.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse