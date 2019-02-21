MADISON
State Rep. Deb Kolste, D-Janesville, has reintroduced a bill that would create a nonrefundable individual income tax credit for those who serve as caregivers for family members, according to a press release.
The credit would help cover expenses incurred when caring for a family member. The maximum annual credit per person would be $1,000.
To be eligible, a caregiver must have an adjusted gross income less than $75,000 or less than $150,000 for a married couple filing jointly.
Kolste co-authored the bill with another Democrat, Sen. Bob Wirch, and two Republicans, Rep. Ken Skowronski and Sen. Patrick Testin.
