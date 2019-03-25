JANESVILLE

Jens Jorgensen, the Janesville City Council’s youngest member, announced Monday he is resigning to become a store manager at a U.S. Cellular branch in Fond du Lac.

Jorgensen, 22, was re-elected last spring to a second term. Whoever replaces him will serve the remaining year on his term.

Council President Doug Marklein said Jorgensen will attend one more meeting April 8 before stepping down from all committees and city business the next week. At that April 8 meeting, the council will decide how to replace him.

Matt Kealy was the last council member to resign early, stepping down in February 2015 after he moved outside the city. After a round of interviews, the council appointed Rich Gruber to fulfill Kealy’s term, Marklein said.

The council could pick a successor by interviewing candidates again. It’s also possible the fifth-place vote-getter in next week’s council election could be selected, he said.

This method would likely be considered only if all five candidates had similar vote totals. Five people, including four incumbents, are running for four open seats.

Marklein said he hated to see Jorgensen go but praised the new job opportunity. He hopes a replacement will be chosen by early May.

Jorgensen read a letter Monday night that he sent to his fellow council members announcing his resignation. He advised them to listen to regular people in Janesville, whom he called the “true experts” on what’s best for the city.

His proudest accomplishment on the council was ensuring his votes represented residents. He did not take his decisions lightly, he said.

Jorgensen plans to focus on his career for now rather than local government, but he said he will look for opportunities to stay involved in the community. It’s possible he will return to Janesville one day to start a family, he said.