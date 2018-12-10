JANESVILLE
JATV could be forced off Charter if the Federal Communications Commission passes a proposal requiring public access stations to pay a fee to be on cable.
The FCC proposal would force cities to pay cable companies so local access channels could be included in a cable affiliate’s package. Money for the new lease arrangement would come from fees cable companies already pay to cities for infrastructure access.
JATV’s slice of Charter revenue is already insufficient to fund its operations. Adding a new, undetermined fee to its expenses could force JATV off cable television, Station Manager Alan Luckett said.
The station currently receives 20 percent of Charter’s franchise fee with Janesville; the remaining 80 percent goes to the city general fund. That equates to about $180,000 of revenue for a station that has about $190,000 in expenses, he said.
JATV has built up a financial reserve over the years. But that’s not a sustainable long-term funding source, and that’s without considering the proposed fee.
“If we have to pay for a channel, I’m not sure where that revenue source is going to come from and what the cost is. That’s the biggest hurdle,” Luckett said. “The scary thing is, this could knock us off Charter’s cable TV service just because of financial reasons. Then the only people we’d be serving are the cable cord-cutters and not the subscribers.”
JATV, which broadcasts everything from government meetings to local church services, would still exist online or possibly via a streaming platform. But losing cable access would cut off many residents who have not adapted to changes in TV viewing habits, he said.
The station is still in the dark over what its fair market value—and therefore its new fee—would be. It likely would be too expensive to remain on cable, he said.
This isn’t the first time JATV has dealt with damaging policy changes.
A 2007 state law allowed cable providers to drop extra fees paid to cities—JATV had been receiving $50,000 annually under that policy. The law also allowed cable companies to charge government buildings for cable service.
JATV now pays $1,000 annually to watch its own channel at its Hedberg Public Library studio, Luckett said.
A public comment period for the current FCC proposal remains open until Friday.
Luckett doesn’t understand what the FCC’s motivation is.
But somewhere there are lobbyists who have captured the agency’s ear, he said.
For critics who don’t see the value of JATV to the Janesville community, Luckett said the station likes to promote local nonprofits by giving them high-quality video content. That’s vital marketing material that goes beyond social media posts and newsletters, he said.
He also lamented the possibility that this change could make local residents less informed.
“It’s stifling to the local governments,” Luckett said. “I think by closing down or making it difficult for community-based programs to reach their public and educate their public, it’s a bad move.
“It’s taking away some of the rights of the local government, and it’s taking away their way to communicate with the residents.”
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse